Western Railway Deploys 239 Digital Axle Counters To Keep Mumbai Trains Running Smoothly During Monsoon

Western Railway strengthens monsoon preparedness with advanced signalling systems and waterproof protection to ensure uninterrupted suburban train services | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 11: In a major monsoon preparedness measure, Western Railway has installed 239 Digital Axle Counters (DACs) across its Mumbai suburban network to prevent signalling failures caused by waterlogging and ensure uninterrupted train services during the rainy season.

The railway has also covered 1,860 signalling installations with waterproof plastic shields to protect critical equipment from rain-related damage.

The move comes as Mumbai's suburban railway network braces for heavy monsoon showers that often affect signalling systems and disrupt train operations.

Railway officials said Digital Axle Counters will help maintain smooth train movement even when conventional track circuits develop faults due to water accumulation.

The technology works by counting the wheels of a train as it enters and exits a section of track, allowing the signalling system to accurately determine whether the section is occupied or clear.

Enhancing Reliability And Safety

Officials said the installation of DACs is aimed at improving the reliability of train detection and reducing delays during adverse weather conditions. With millions of commuters depending on Western Railway's suburban services every day, uninterrupted signalling is critical for maintaining punctual and safe operations.

Alongside the DAC deployment, Western Railway has carried out extensive inspections of signalling infrastructure as part of its annual monsoon preparedness programme.

Earthing systems have been checked, power supply equipment tested and cable insulation examinations completed to minimise technical failures.

Waterproof plastic covers have also been fitted on a majority of signalling installations and Automatic Warning System (AWS) magnets to prevent moisture-related disruptions.

Focus On Point Machines And Emergency Preparedness

Special attention has been given to point machines, which control track alignments. Of the 635 point machines across the division, 471 have been sealed and tested, while waterproof point machines have been installed at flood-prone locations such as Vasai Road and Bandra. Emergency stocks of signalling equipment have also been positioned at stations to ensure quick restoration in case of failures.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, said several measures are being implemented to ensure smooth train operations during the monsoon and minimise inconvenience to passengers.

"The Digital Axle Counter system is an important part of these efforts. This modern technology helps maintain safe and uninterrupted railway operations," he said.

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Western Railway officials said dedicated teams will remain on standby throughout the monsoon season to attend to faults and carry out immediate repairs. The railway expects these preventive measures to significantly reduce rain-related disruptions and help keep Mumbai's lifeline running smoothly during the challenging months ahead.

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