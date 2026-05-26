Mumbai: Western Railway Completes Massive Monsoon Readiness Drive With 126 Dewatering Pumps Across Network

Western Railway strengthens monsoon preparedness with upgraded drainage systems, dewatering pumps and flood-monitoring infrastructure across Mumbai's suburban rail network | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 26: Ahead of the monsoon season, Western Railway has completed an extensive pre-monsoon preparedness drive across its suburban network to ensure uninterrupted local train services during heavy rainfall.

From the installation of high-capacity dewatering pumps to drain cleaning, micro-tunnelling works and real-time flood monitoring systems, the railway administration has strengthened its emergency response mechanism at vulnerable locations across Mumbai’s lifeline network.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vinit Abhishek said special action plans have been prepared after identifying flood-prone spots on the suburban section. “The focus has been on preventive and technical measures so that train operations remain safe and regular during the monsoon,” he said.

Drain cleaning and flood prevention measures

As part of the preparations, Western Railway has cleaned 58 culverts and waterways beneath bridges, with nearly 90 per cent of the work already completed.

Around 60 kilometres of drains across the suburban corridor were also desilted and cleaned, of which over 50 kilometres have been completed so far. New drainage lines and manholes have additionally been constructed in sensitive areas to improve rainwater flow.

To tackle waterlogging, 126 dewatering pumps have been installed at vulnerable points, nearly 10 per cent more than last year. Reserve pumps have also been kept ready for emergency deployment.

The railway has installed 40 flood gauges and six automated rain gauges for real-time monitoring of rainfall and rising water levels. SCADA-based systems have also been introduced on important bridges for continuous surveillance.

Technology and special operations deployed

Western Railway has also deployed drone and floater camera technology to inspect drains and culverts, while advanced suction and de-sludging machines are being used to remove deep silt deposits from the network.

Since the last monsoon, around 480 “muck special” train trips have been operated to clear mud, debris and garbage from trackside areas using JCBs, poclain machines and special wagons.

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Focus on vulnerable stations

Special attention has been given to Matunga Road and Vasai Road stations, which witnessed waterlogging complaints in previous monsoons. Works including track raising, additional drainage arrangements and installation of high-capacity pumps have been completed there.

Railway officials also carried out joint inspections with civic bodies, including the BMC, MBMC and VVCMC, to review preparedness before the onset of rains.

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