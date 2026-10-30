Western Railway Demolishes 94 Remaining Structures At Bandra's Garib Nagar, Clears Way For Terminus Expansion |

Mumbai: Western Railway on Friday demolished the remaining 94 structures at Garib Nagar in Bandra East, clearing the way for its proposed expansion of Bandra Terminus and development of an integrated railway complex. The demolition was carried out under heavy security, with five JCBs and one Poclain machine deployed at the site. More than 50 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), along with riot control teams, were stationed in the area to maintain law and order during the operation.

Bombay High Court Order Paves Way For Demolition After Rehabilitation

The action follows a Bombay High Court order dated October 23, directing occupants to vacate the premises within a week and permitting railway authorities to demolish the structures within the subsequent 48 hours. The 94 structures had been spared during a major demolition drive conducted between May 19 and 21 this year, when nearly 500 illegal structures were removed from railway land. The remaining structures were retained to facilitate the rehabilitation of eligible project-affected persons (PAPs). According to Western Railway, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has now allotted permanent alternative accommodation to all 94 eligible families and handed over possession. With rehabilitation completed, the railway administration proceeded with the demolition. The action was undertaken in connection with Writ Petition which was disposed of by the High Court.

Three Additional Platforms And Six Stabling Lines Proposed At Bandra Terminus

The clearance is expected to give fresh momentum to the long-pending redevelopment of Bandra Terminus, which handles around 22 mail and express trains daily. Railway sources said the reclaimed land is being considered for a substantial expansion of the terminal, including three additional platforms and six stabling lines. If implemented, the proposal could increase the station's operational capacity by nearly 50 per cent and create room for around a dozen additional long-distance services, particularly those connecting Mumbai with North Indian destinations. The expansion could also ease pressure on other major railway terminals in the city.

The redevelopment plan also includes a proposed diesel locomotive maintenance shed on the Dadar-side portion of the reclaimed land, along with a dedicated railway track connecting it to the maintenance facility. Improved passenger holding areas, circulation spaces, station amenities and parking facilities are also being considered on the eastern side of the terminus. Railway planners are further looking at better integration between Bandra suburban station and Bandra Terminus to facilitate passenger transfers between local and long-distance trains.

Dedicated auto-rickshaw and taxi lanes, in coordination with the RTO and state authorities, are also part of the proposed improvements to streamline pick-up and drop-off arrangements. While the demolition marks a significant step in freeing railway land, the proposed expansion will depend on the finalisation and execution of the infrastructure plans. The focus now shifts to translating the cleared land into additional railway capacity and better passenger facilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/