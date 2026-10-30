Maharashtra SIR 2026: Election Commission Extends Claims And Objections Deadline To November 13, Final Voter List On November 30 | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, setting October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Claims And Objections Can Be Filed Until November 13

Under the revised timeline, the period for filing claims and objections will be from August 31 to November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will run concurrently from August 31 to November 25. The entire process will conclude with the final publication of the electoral roll on November 30, 2026.

The revised schedule was communicated on October 29 by Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra. It follows several earlier orders issued between May and October 2026 and a formal request from the state election office dated October 29.

ECI Directs Publication Of Revised Schedule In State Gazette

The Commission has directed the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure immediate publication of the notification in an extraordinary issue of the State Gazette and wide publicity to inform the public about the revised schedule. A copy of the directive has also been forwarded to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary.

Although the ECI has extended the SIR schedule several times, the latest revision comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the ECI not to set rigid deadlines.

The revision comes amid protests over the deletion of 13 crore names from electoral rolls across the country. In Maharashtra, two crore names have been deleted, including 34 lakh in Mumbai. The ECI has maintained that the deleted entries relate to voters who are absent, have shifted residence, are deceased or have duplicate registrations. The poll body is conducting special camps to help those left out of the rolls following the deletion exercise.

Political leaders have criticised the process, alleging a shortage of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to carry out the verification. Amin Patel, MLA from Mumbadevi, said, “Time and again, I have written to the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer (Maharashtra) that the process is a total failure because there are not enough staff to visit homes and verify names. The process is large and needs long time and staff support. While I support the latest extension, I feel that the whole process should be scrapped.”

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