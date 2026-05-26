Western Railway Demolishes 26 Permanent Structures On Railway Land Between Goregaon And Malad For Harbour Line Expansion | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major anti-encroachment operation, Western Railway on Monday launched a large-scale demolition drive on railway land between Goregaon and Malad stations. The action, being carried out following directions from the Bombay High Court, aims to clear encroachments from nearly 1,500 square metres of railway property on the eastern side of the corridor.

Scale of encroachment & future use of land

According to railway officials, a total of 36 permanent and 24 temporary structures had come up illegally on the land. So far, 26 permanent structures have been demolished using bulldozers and heavy machinery. Authorities said the cleared land will be used for the proposed Harbour Line expansion project, which is considered crucial for improving Mumbai’s suburban railway infrastructure and increasing passenger capacity in the future.

A massive security arrangement was made to avoid any law and order issues during the operation. Around 168 city police personnel, 25 Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, 65 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and nearly 80 railway employees were deployed at the site. Three JCB machines and dumpers were also pressed into service to remove debris and clear the area.

Officials said the demolition was being monitored closely by senior railway authorities and the operation was progressing under tight security. The drive comes days after Western Railway carried out a similar large-scale anti-encroachment action in the Garib Nagar area of Bandra East. Railway officials indicated that such operations will continue as part of infrastructure expansion and safety measures across the suburban network.

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