 Western Railway Crosses ₹300 Crore Mark In Scrap Sales Under ‘Mission Zero Scrap’
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

Western Railway has achieved a significant milestone under its ambitious “Mission Zero Scrap” initiative, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in scrap sales for the current financial year 2025–26 ( up to October 2025) .The initiative aims to promote efficient resource utilization, environmental sustainability, and improved operational efficiency across the Western Railway

According to Western Railway, the scrap sale performance is almost 21% higher than the proportionate target set by Railway Board. This significant milestone has been achieved two weeks ahead of last year’s record date of 13th November, 2024, when Western Railway had crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

With this achievement, Western Railway has joined the Rs 300 crore club in scrap sale along with South Central Railway, further strengthening its position as one of the leading zones in efficient material management and resource optimization.

An official stated, “The success of the mission has been a collective achievement, with various divisions and depots of Western Railway playing crucial roles in meeting the set objectives.”

The official further added that the success of the ‘Zero Scrap’ mission is reflected in the wide range of materials sold — including rails, permanent way items, old locomotives, coaches, wheels and wagons — which have all contributed significantly to the substantial revenue generated.

