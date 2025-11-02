 Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Man Acquitted After 38 Years In 1986 Hashish Case Due To Lack Of Evidence
A special NDPS court in Mumbai acquitted 61-year-old Abdul Rauf Saibole, who was booked in 1986 for allegedly storing 137 kg of hashish at his Worli home. After 38 years, the court found no evidence as key witnesses were unavailable and crucial documents couldn’t be proved. The co-accused, Abdul Razak Abdul Latif, remains absconding.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Man Acquitted After 38 Years In 1986 Hashish Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: The special NDPS court has acquitted a 61-year-old man booked in 1986 for allegedly storing 137kg of hashish in his Worli residence. The man was acquitted after 38 years due to lack of evidence, as none of the officers of the raiding party and other key witnesses were available to testify before the court.

As per the prosecution case, on May 7, 1986, customs officers received information that a huge quantity of narcotic drugs was stored in a residential house in Worli Village. Based on the information, the team raided the house and recovered seven cardboard boxes containing different-shaped balls packed in polythene bags and kept in thermocol packing. The prosecution claimed that the balls were nothing but Hashish (Charas). The contraband was found to weigh 137 kg, worth Rs 5.48 lakh at that time.

