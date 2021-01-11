Western Railway completes rebuilding work on west side of Delisle ROB

Mumbai: ­Western Railway has completed the rebuilding work on the west side of Delisle Road Over Bridge at Lower Parel station. The foundation work on the east side was completed in May 2020 and the completion of raft foundation work on the west side in June 2020, amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO, WR, said the dismantling work of the spans over railway tracks on the Railway portion was taken up by then and was completed in February 2019 and work of dismantling of abutments was completed in the month of June. The rebuilding of the Railway portion of ROB costs Western Railway Rs 87 crore. The physical work of laying foundations for Railway span was taken up after the monsoons, in November 2019.

“Considering the priority and importance of the work, all efforts were made by Western Railway to continue the execution of this work, despite the COVID pandemic and the monsoons. In continuation to these efforts, a major milestone was achieved on 10th January, 2021, whereby the rebuilding work of casting of west side pier cap was completed. It is worthwhile to mention that with this, the foundation and substructure work of the ROB is now completed with both the abutments/piers casted,” he said.

The Delisle Road Over Bridge at Lower Parel was found to be unsafe following a safety audit conducted in July 2018. Hence, the Delisle ROB was closed for public use, both for vehicular traffic & pedestrians for undertaking repairs to the bridge on priority basis.