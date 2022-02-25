Western Railway changes timings of Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of Train No. 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express at Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Capital stations. This will be with effect from 2nd March 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express will arrive at Ahmedabad at 12.25 hrs in the afternoon and depart at 12.30 hrs in the afternoon instead of arrival at 12.22 hrs in afternoon and departure 12.37 hrs in the afternoon.

Accordingly, at Gandhinagar Capital station the train will arrive at 13.25 hrs instead of 13.40 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 12010 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 14.05 hrs instead of 14.20 hrs. Accordingly, at Ahmedabad station, the train will arrive at 14.50 hrs and depart at 15.05 hrs instead of arrival at 15.00 hrs and departure at 15.05 hrs.

" Passengers may kindly take note that there will be no change in timings of departure and arrival of the train at Mumbai Central station, " said an official of WR.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:17 PM IST