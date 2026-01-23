Western Railway Announces Temporary Changes In Terminal And Coach Composition Of 2 Key Trains

Western Railway announces temporary changes including shifting the Karnavati Express terminal to Bandra Terminus and augmenting Vande Bharat Express coaches | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 22: For the information of passengers, Western Railway has notified temporary operational changes involving (i) shifting the terminal of Train No. 12933/12934 Mumbai Central–Vatva / Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Karnavati Express from Mumbai Central to Bandra Terminus, and (ii) temporary augmentation of coaches in Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express from 16 to 20 coaches.

Vande Bharat Express to get additional coaches

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will be temporarily augmented with four additional coaches and will run with a 20-coach rake with effect from the journey commencing on January 26, 2026, to March 7, 2026.

Karnavati Express terminal shifted to Bandra Terminus

Vineet further stated that Train No. 12933/12934 Bandra Terminus–Vatva / Ahmedabad–Bandra Terminus Karnavati Express will originate and terminate at Bandra Terminus instead of Mumbai Central on a temporary basis, with effect from the journey commencing on January 26, 2026, to March 7, 2026.

Train No. 12933 will depart from Bandra Terminus at 13:55 hrs, while Train No. 12934 will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12:30 hrs. There will be no change in the rest of the timings between Borivali and Vatva / Ahmedabad.

Advisory for passengers

Passengers are requested to take note of the above changes and plan their journey accordingly. For detailed information regarding timings, halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

