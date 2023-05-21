Western Railway announces revision in timings of Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express; check details inside |

Western Railway has announced a revision in the timings of Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express, effective from 23rd May 2023.

Timings revised to enhance punctuality of the train

The purpose behind this timing adjustment is to enhance the punctuality of the train and improve the convenience of passengers. These changes are part of Western Railway's ongoing efforts to optimize train schedules and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

The revised timing for the station Vadodara is as follows:

Central Railway gives facelift to level crossing near Titwala station

In another development with the Central Railways' Mumbai division, in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce delays for both road vehicles and local trains, has made improvements to the level crossings gate number 51 near Titwala station. The upgrades include road widening, enhanced road markings and modified gate structure to accommodate the increased width.

According to CR official, the road width at Gate No 51 has been expanded by 2.5 meters, resulting in a total width of 9.5 meters, compared to the previous 7-meter width. "This increased space allows for smoother passage of vehicles, reducing the likelihood of congestion and minimizing delays" he said.

"To further enhance road safety, new road markings and retro-reflectors have been installed along the widened stretch. These additions provide improved visibility for drivers, especially during low-light conditions, and help guide them through the level crossing area with greater ease and clarity" he added.

Height gauge between road and railway infra modified

The height gauge between the road and railway infrastructure has been modified as well to accommodate the increased road width. The gate boom's length was extended accordingly to ensure adequate coverage and optimal safety for vehicles passing through.

The upgrades were made to streamline road traffic, minimize delays and allow smoother coordination with local train schedules.

Local and Railway authorities collaborated closely

The local authorities and railway authorities collaborated closely to implement these upgrades, keeping in mind the importance of safe and efficient transportation in the Titwala area.