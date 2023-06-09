Western Railway Announces 14-Hour Block On Sunday For Re-Girdering Work, To Disrupt Train Services

representative pic

Western Railway has announced a 14-hour block on both up and down slow lines, as well as up and down Harbour lines, in order to carry out re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon. The block will take place from midnight to 2 pm on June 11, 2023. It will affect around a dozen of local trains as well several long distance trains.

According to WR spokesperson all slow line services will operate on the up and down Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon. Trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to the unavailability of a platform.

Harbour line services departing from Central Railway jurisdiction will only run up to Bandra during the block period.

Some Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be short terminated and reversed from Andheri due to the block.

Apart from that, a CSMT – Goregaon local departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1.52 pm and a Panvel-Goregaon local departing from Panvel at 10.37 am will remain cancelled.

Similarly a Goregaon – CSMT local departing from Goregaon at 12.53 pm and a Goregaon-Panvel local departing from Goregaon at 12.14 pm will also cancelled.

Churchgate-Borivali locals departing from Churchgate at 12.16 pm and 2.50 pm will be run up to Virar. Two Borivali-Churchgate locals departing from Borivali at 1.14 pm and 3.40 pm will be cancelled. Instead, two extra Fast local trains will be running from Virar to Churchgate at 1.45 pm and 4.15 pm.

During the block period, up and down Mail/Express trains will experience delays of 10 to 15 minutes.

Passengers are advised to refer to the detailed information available with the concerned Station Masters for further updates and adjustments to their travel plans.

