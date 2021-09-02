Western Naval Command Chief lays wreath at Gaurav Stambh Monument on occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'- Here's all you need to know

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on Thursday laid a wreath at the 'Gaurav Stambh' monument in the Naval Dockyard premises.

He also received the Victory Flame, commemorating 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The monument commemorates the 'Victory at Sea' during the 1971 War and pays tribute to all deployed personnel of the Western Naval Command.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, or the western sector Victory Flame, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday and was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Gateway of India.

The occasion had present dignitaries from all three services and was accompanied by a grand celebration which included a flypast by the IAF and a concert by the Joint Services Band.

The flame will be in Mumbai till September 9 before making its way to Panaji, Goa.

What happened during the war?

In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces had secured victory over the Pakistan Army, and a new nation ‘Bangladesh’ was created. The victory resulted into the largest military surrender post World War-II wherein approximately 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

What is 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'?

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in the year 1971.

'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' is being celebrated this year in commemoration of 50 Years of the 1971 War.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations began with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020. The Victory Flame was lit from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, signifying the bravery of the soldiers of the war.

Since then, the Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:22 PM IST