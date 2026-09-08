Western Dedicated Freight Corridor Fully Operational, Boosting India's Logistics Network | File Pic

Mumbai: India’s dedicated freight rail network connecting the eastern, northern and western regions is set to become fully operational with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating three remaining sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on Tuesday. The three sections — New Sanand-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) — together cover 326 route km and have been constructed at an investment of more than Rs 20,700 crore.

The operationalisation of these sections marks a major milestone for Maharashtra, particularly the logistics and port sectors, as the WDFC now provides a dedicated rail link between JNPT in Navi Mumbai and Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, where it connects with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). Together, the two freight corridors span 2,843 km. The EDFC, running from Sonnagar in Bihar to Ludhiana in Punjab, is already fully operational.

Addressing the inauguration programme through video conferencing at JNPA in Uran, Modi said the completion of the eastern and western freight corridors would bring a historic transformation to India’s logistics sector. He also flagged off the first double-stack container freight train from JNPT through video conferencing.

Freight corridor boosts logistics

Modi said the dedicated freight network would reduce both transportation time and costs. A journey that earlier took nearly 30 hours by road could now be completed by freight trains in around 10 to 12 hours, he said. The time required to cover 100 km has also fallen to less than half compared to earlier, resulting in fuel savings, lower logistics costs and environmental benefits.

The separation of passenger and freight railway operations will enable more than 430 freight trains to run daily, Modi said. He described the freight corridors as a major transformation in the country’s trade infrastructure and said they would become a backbone of national commerce.

The improved freight network is also expected to benefit farmers by enabling perishable agricultural produce such as fruits, vegetables and seasonal flowers to reach distant markets and mandis faster. This would help reduce delays and improve returns for farmers, he said.

Economic impact of infrastructure

Highlighting the broader economic impact of infrastructure development, Modi said investment in railways, roads, metros, airports, gas pipelines and ports was creating employment and encouraging new industries and businesses. He said India had manufactured around 50,000 modern railway coaches and added nearly 2.05 lakh wagons to its rail network since 2014.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the commissioning of the WDFC would significantly strengthen the state’s logistics capacity by directly connecting JNPT with the country's vast hinterland. JNPT handles nearly 55 per cent of India’s container traffic, he said, adding that the dedicated corridor would provide a major boost to the port’s cargo movement.

Also Watch:

JNPT expansion plans

Between April and August, JNPT handled around 38.27 lakh TEUs of containers. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the port would emerge as India’s first facility with a capacity exceeding 10 million TEUs by 2030, with the dedicated freight corridor providing further momentum to its expansion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/