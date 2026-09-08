FDA Takes Action Against ISKCON Juhu, IRCTC-Linked Food Establishments Over Safety Lapses | File Pics

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on food safety violations, suspending licences of establishments linked to IRCTC and three ISKCON Juhu outlets after inspections found serious lapses in hygiene, pest control, food storage and mandatory documentation. Several restaurants, sweet shops, a Zepto-linked facility and a milk establishment have also faced action.

The FDA inspected five food establishments linked to IRCTC, suspending the licence of R.K. Associates & Hoteliers Pvt Ltd in Kurla West after it scored 78 out of 114 marks, or 69%, during inspection. Four other establishments were issued improvement notices.

Inspectors found cockroaches, uncovered food, food preparation being carried out near garbage, broken tiles and cracks, rusted equipment and an injured food handler. The establishment also lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and had deficiencies in LPG safety, food transport and maintenance of mandatory records. The vehicle used for transporting food was also found to be unclean.

Action against ISKCON outlets

The FDA suspended licences of three ISKCON Juhu establishments after inspections found multiple food safety violations. The main unit had deficiencies in water testing, raw-material checks, storage, cleaning, pest control, staff records and equipment calibration.

ISKCON Food Services Restaurant had an open kitchen, pest infestation, poor hygiene and clogged drains. Govindas Restaurant lacked water testing, supplier records and FIFO/FEFO systems, with cross-contamination, cleaning and pest-control concerns. Calls and messages seeking a response from ISKCON, Juhu went unanswered.

Violations at other facilities

Among other establishments, the FDA suspended the licence of Drogheria Sellers Pvt Ltd, associated with Zepto in Malad West, after finding cockroach infestation and cold-chain violations. Dairy products were stored at 14–15°C instead of the prescribed 2–6°C, while the cold room temperature was recorded at 20–21°C.

The FDA also recommended suspension of The Food Fusion Cafe in Ghatkopar, which scored 51 out of 98 marks. Inspectors found uncovered cooked rice and raw chicken, inadequate refrigeration, dirty floors and drains, and missing water-testing, training, laboratory and vendor records.

Action was recommended against Shree Madhuram in Borivali East, allegedly operating as a restaurant despite being registered as a hawker. Flies, rotten vegetables and stagnant water were found.

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Sweet shops and milk unit face action

Licences of Kothari Sweet, Mulund Farsan Mart and Maharashtra Biryani Center were also suspended over hygiene, pest-control, temperature and documentation violations.

The FDA suspended Mateshwari Milk, Kharghar, over temperature-monitoring, calibration, hygiene and pest-control lapses. The unit also allegedly mislabelled toned milk as cow milk and standardised milk as buffalo milk.

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