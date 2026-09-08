Murbad Farmhouse Leopard Attack: Pet Dog Rocky Fights Back In Seven-Minute CCTV-Recorded Clash | X - laredcincoradio

Thane: A dramatic encounter between a leopard and a pet dog at a farmhouse in Thane district's Murbad taluka has gone viral on social media after CCTV footage captured the two animals locked in a fierce struggle for several minutes.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Sakhare village in Murbad taluka, where a leopard allegedly entered the premises and attacked the pet dog, Rocky. In an apparent fight for survival, Rocky fought back, leading to a dangerous confrontation that reportedly lasted between five and seven minutes.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the farmhouse.

#Viral 🇮🇳🐆 || Un leopardo atacó a un perro en una granja de Murbad, India, pero el can se defendió hasta hacer que el felino huyera.



pic.twitter.com/SdfhM7pOgS — Cinco Radio Oficial (@laredcincoradio) September 8, 2026

Leopard attacks pet dog

According to information available, the farmhouse belongs to Vijay Patil, brother of former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil. The incident reportedly occurred at around 7 pm on Monday when the leopard suddenly entered the farmhouse premises.

The leopard then spotted Rocky and attacked him. However, the dog did not retreat and instead fought back fiercely.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows a prolonged struggle between the two animals. During the confrontation, Rocky is seen resisting the leopard's attack and is believed to have grabbed hold of the animal's jaw.

Dog survives fierce encounter

The leopard continued attempting to overpower Rocky using its sharp claws, while the dog kept resisting. The intense struggle continued for several minutes before Rocky was eventually forced to release his grip following repeated attacks.

However, the confrontation ended with the leopard retreating and eventually leaving the farmhouse premises, allowing Rocky to survive the encounter.

Rocky's fight for survival has since become a major talking point in the area. The CCTV footage has been widely shared on social media, with several users praising the pet dog's courage and determination during the unexpected encounter with the wild animal.

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Concerns over wildlife movement

The incident has also raised concerns among residents of Sakhare village and nearby areas over the leopard's presence close to farmhouses and residential localities. Locals said the movement of wild animals in and around inhabited areas, particularly during the evening and night, has made vigilance necessary.

The leopard's entry into the farmhouse has once again highlighted concerns over increasing wildlife movement near human settlements in the region. Residents have been urged to remain cautious, particularly after dark and avoid venturing out alone unnecessarily.

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