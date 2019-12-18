We’re not aware, says Shiv Sena on skipping UPA-President meet

"We are not aware of the delegation's meeting with President Kovind. Shiv Sena definitely is not part of this delegation," Raut said.

Shiv Sena, after supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on the floor of the Lok Sabha, had taken a U-turn when it was presented in the Rajya Sabha, apparently relenting to the pressure from new allies Congress and NCP.

Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also clarified that the party's support to the bill was conditional. Though Sena wants to maintain that its national agenda is different from the governance agenda in Maharashtra, the party is facing some uncomfortable questions over its implementation in Maharashtra.

“There are incidents of riots reported in different parts of the country which is not good for the country. Our CM will decide on the implementation of the CAA at the cabinet meeting,” said Raut.