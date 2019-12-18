We’re not aware, says Shiv Sena on skipping UPA-President meet

Mumbai : "We were not aware," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on party skipping the Opposition delegation which met President RN Kovind on Tuesday evening.
Raut was clarifying on why Shiv Sena, which shifted seats from ruling NDA benches to Opposition UPA benches after Maharshtra Assembly elections, was not part of the UPA delegation over crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students protesting over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Delhi police.
"We are not aware of the delegation's meeting with President Kovind. Shiv Sena definitely is not part of this delegation," Raut said.
Shiv Sena, after supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on the floor of the Lok Sabha, had taken a U-turn when it was presented in the Rajya Sabha, apparently relenting to the pressure from new allies Congress and NCP.
Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also clarified that the party's support to the bill was conditional. Though Sena wants to maintain that its national agenda is different from the governance agenda in Maharashtra, the party is facing some uncomfortable questions over its implementation in Maharashtra.
“There are incidents of riots reported in different parts of the country which is not good for the country. Our CM will decide on the implementation of the CAA at the cabinet meeting,” said Raut.
