'First time sitting together, Ulllu and Ulllu-ka-pathha together': Sanjay Raut

This comes ahead of the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

The Bill is scheduled to be tabled by Shah in the Upper House at 2 pm. The proposed legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Citizenship Bill was passed by a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voting on Monday. The NDA will require the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha for the Bill to be passed.