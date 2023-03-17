WELLCON- 2023: Two days conference starts at ITM Kharghar on human wellness

ITM Business School, Kharghar is holding a two-day conference, WELLCON- 2023, on the theme ‘Integrating Eight Dimensions of Wellness for Workplace Transformation’. The conference will see a paper presentation by a number of participants on emotional wellness to spiritual wellness including social and environment wellness.

“ITM Business school has an academic glory of over 30 years and it always believes in doing something creative and new for the wellbeing of the society,” said a senior official of the college.

“Keeping in mind the same belief with the support of Heartfulness, and Higher Education Forum (HEF), ITM Kharghar is organising WELLCON 2023,” said the official.

The WELLCON is based on 8 dimensions of wellness which include Physical, Emotional, Social, Spiritual, Environmental, Financial, Intellectual, and occupational wellness.

The entire WELLCON 2023 has been divided into 3 events. To start the entire concept of WELLCON, the event organised by the institute was in the form of WELLNESS RUN on February 26, 2023. The run was a 5 km long organised in Kharghar. WELLNESS RUN was organised to make the younger generation aware of their physical wellness as a Healthy body will lead to a healthy mind. The event had more than 400 participants which included both students and working professionals.

Following the WELLNESS RUN, the institute planned to organise Wellness Mela on March 17 along with the paper presentation on 8 dimensions of wellness. The paper presentation will be done by research scholars, academicians, working professionals and students.

WELLCON 2023 will close with a series of sessions on each dimension of wellness on March 18, 2023.