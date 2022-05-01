We'll fight for Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka to become part of our state: Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra day

Pune: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday brought up the issue of border row with Karnataka as the state marks the day of formation.

“On this Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at the state border including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar couldn't be part of the state yet. I assure you we'll keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra,” the 62-year-old leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state claims certain areas, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippan that are a part of Karnataka, saying that a majority of the population here speaks Marathi.

Karnataka, however, has made counterclaims saying the areas are an integral part of the state. The dispute is said to have its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956.

Sunday, May 01, 2022