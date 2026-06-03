'Welfare Camps Should Be At The Heart Of BJP’s Outreach In North Mumbai': Pravin Darekar

Pravin Darekar addresses BJP office-bearers in Mumbai, stressing the need to use welfare camps to connect citizens with government schemes and strengthen grassroots engagement | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: BJP leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Opposition Leader-turned-party group leader Pravin Darekar has called upon party office-bearers to make public welfare camps the focal point of their organisational activities in North Mumbai, saying government schemes must reach the last beneficiary while also empowering party workers.

Addressing a district-level workshop in Kandivali West to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Darekar said welfare initiatives should be used as an effective bridge between government schemes and citizens.

He urged party functionaries to actively spread awareness about various Central and state government programmes aimed at improving the lives of the poor and underprivileged.

Welfare camps should connect citizens with schemes

“The BJP’s real strength lies in its workers. Governments and positions may change, but workers remain the backbone of the organisation. Welfare camps should not only help citizens access government benefits but also create opportunities for party workers to become self-reliant,” he said.

Darekar highlighted the need to educate people about welfare schemes related to employment, banking support, entrepreneurship and social security. He also stressed the importance of conducting special camps focused on women’s empowerment and economic participation.

Focus on women’s economic empowerment

Referring to initiatives for women, he said efforts should be made to connect beneficiaries of government schemes with opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

He cited financial assistance and interest-free loan initiatives designed to help women start small businesses and improve their economic independence.

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The BJP leader urged office-bearers to prepare a detailed roadmap for implementing welfare outreach programmes across North Mumbai and ensure that government schemes reach maximum beneficiaries while strengthening grassroots-level engagement with citizens.

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