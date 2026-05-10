Wedding Turns Into Violent Clash In Vasai As Viral Video Sparks Police Investigation & Cross FIRs | AI - Representational Image

Vasai: A wedding celebration in Vasai turned into a scene of chaos and violence following a heated dispute between the bride's and groom's sides. A live video of the physical altercation has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern. Following the incident, the Manikpur Police Station has registered cross-complaints from both parties.

The groom’s side has filed a complaint regarding the physical assault (Vasai Crime News), while the bride’s side has registered a serious case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Reports indicate that several individuals from both sides have been taken into custody.

According to available information, the dispute erupted shortly after the wedding ceremony concluded. What began as a verbal spat quickly escalated into a violent brawl within the wedding pavilion. Several people sustained injuries during the clash and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

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The gravity of the situation was amplified after the live footage of the fight began circulating online. Taking swift action in this sensitive matter, the Manikpur Police recorded statements from both groups and launched an intensive investigation.

Sources reveal that the police are currently interrogating the detained suspects. Moving forward, the viral video and other digital evidence collected from the scene will play a crucial role in the legal proceedings.

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