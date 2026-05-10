Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Police Save 35-Year-Old Woman From Drowning In Roadpali Pond After Swift Rescue Operation

Kalamboli Police Save 35-Year-Old Woman From Drowning In Roadpali Pond After Swift Rescue Operation |

Navi Mumbai: In a display of courage and humanity, Kalamboli police personnel saved the life of a 35-year-old woman who was drowning in a pond at Roadpali. The swift action by the beat marshals has drawn widespread appreciation from all quarters.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Sunday, May 10, when the woman, reportedly under mental stress, jumped into the Ganpati Visarjan pond at Roadpali. A vigilant citizen alerted the police control room, which immediately informed ‘Beat Marshal 1’ of Kalamboli Police Station. Constables Sagar Mali and Akash Wankhede rushed to the spot within three minutes.

On reaching the pond, the officers noticed the woman struggling in deep water. Without wasting a moment, Constable Sagar Mali jumped into the pond in uniform, risking his own life, and skillfully rescued the woman, bringing her safely to the shore.

The police immediately shifted her to Asha Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her condition stable after a preliminary examination. Later, after her brother arrived at the hospital, she was moved to MGM Hospital in a police vehicle for further treatment.

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The timely intervention of Constables Sagar Mali and Akash Wankhede proved crucial in saving the woman’s life, earning them praise across the locality.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote of Kalamboli Police Station said that the woman is believed to be mentally disturbed and had taken the step under stress. “We are proud that our beat marshals’ alertness and bravery helped save an innocent life,” he said.

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