Website to help migrant workers get their jobs back

Mumbai: Anticipating hurdles for migrant workers to get back to work, with many of them have returned to their natives during the lockdown and finding that their old jobs no longer exist, a unique platform has been launched to connect them with prospective employers.

A website, www.kaamwapasi.com launched a week ago, was ideated to do just this. Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said that the initiative will help largely the community of workers – migrant, semi-skilled and unskilled – who had left the cities during the lockdown and returned to their natives. For the initiative, the company has partnered with Zee, Axis Bank, Radiocity, Airtel 4G and Razorpod.

“We anticipated that businesses too will have a tough time reopening — restaurants, factories and construction sector will find it difficult to find cooks, labourers and masons,” says Tandon.

The platform will enrol workers and a technology engine will match the requirement with their skills and location. At present, workers will require an internet connection and a smartphone to be able to access the website, which is in Hindi. The company is also working on launching a toll-free number on which workers can enrol, so that those who do not have internet connectivity or a smartphone can also benefit.

“We understand that anyone who wants to enrol may not be educated and we have made the website very simple and user-friendly,” says Tandon.

At present, the company is getting employers to register by sending emails and through networking so that the platform can have ample jobs to provide for enrolling workers.