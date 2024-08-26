 Weather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWeather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video

Weather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video

The weather department has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and several parts of Maharashtra. As per the IMD alert, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Mumbai remains under Yellow alert for August 26.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
IMD issues Red Alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra | PTI | File Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and several parts of Maharashtra. As per IMD alert, Gujarat is given a Flash Flood warning and several areas of the state are under water.

While for Maharashtra, Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 26. Mumbai remains under Yellow alert.

IMD downgraded the red alert for Mumbai for 26 August, but many districts of Maharashtra are predicted to receive heavy rainfall including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nandurbar and Nashik.

Rains have lashed the Konkan region for last couple of days. Several parts of Palghar, Raigad and Nashik witnessed waterlogging. Mumbai too is receiving showers.

FPJ Shorts
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'
Major Fire Ablaze In Residential Complex In East London; Hundreds Of Firefighters At Rescue
Major Fire Ablaze In Residential Complex In East London; Hundreds Of Firefighters At Rescue
Jawa Set to Unveil New Modern Classic Motorcycle on September 3
Jawa Set to Unveil New Modern Classic Motorcycle on September 3

On Sunday, August 25, the districts of Palghar, Raigad and Satara witnessed highest rainfall in the state followed by Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Nashik.

As per IMD records, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Palghar's Dahanu recorded 87.4 mm rainfall, Raigad's recorded received 74.4 mm rainfall and Satara's Mahabaleshwar recorded 61 mm rainfall.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected Over Next 48 Hours; Yellow Alert Continues, 9...
article-image

While Ratnagiri recorded 22.4 mm rainfall, Mumbai recorded 19.2 mm rainfall, Kolhapur recorded 18 mm rainfall and Nashik recorded 15 mm rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Western Railway Collects Over ₹4 Lakh In Fines From 1,273 Unauthorized Travelers In AC...

Mumbai: Western Railway Collects Over ₹4 Lakh In Fines From 1,273 Unauthorized Travelers In AC...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Gains Momentum With Launch Of 100-Meter Steel Bridge In...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Gains Momentum With Launch Of 100-Meter Steel Bridge In...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: 'Last 15 Days CCTV Footage Missing', Says Education Minister Deepak...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: 'Last 15 Days CCTV Footage Missing', Says Education Minister Deepak...

Weather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video

Weather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Kalyan Court Sends Accused Akshay Shinde To 14 Days Of Judicial...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Kalyan Court Sends Accused Akshay Shinde To 14 Days Of Judicial...