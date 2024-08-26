Weather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video

IMD issues Red Alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra | PTI | File Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and several parts of Maharashtra. As per IMD alert, Gujarat is given a Flash Flood warning and several areas of the state are under water.

While for Maharashtra, Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 26. Mumbai remains under Yellow alert.

IMD downgraded the red alert for Mumbai for 26 August, but many districts of Maharashtra are predicted to receive heavy rainfall including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nandurbar and Nashik.

#Gujarat : Flood like Situation on Nakhtrana - Lakhpat Highway.



Kutch Received Heavy Rainfall Today

☔🌧️ pic.twitter.com/IgYgYEGJna — Kaushik Kanthecha (@Kaushikdd) August 26, 2024

Rains have lashed the Konkan region for last couple of days. Several parts of Palghar, Raigad and Nashik witnessed waterlogging. Mumbai too is receiving showers.

मराठवाड्यातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह वादळ, सोसाट्याचा वारा (30-40 किमी प्रतितास वेग) आणि मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



विदर्भातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह वादळ, सोसाट्याचा वारा आणि मध्यम पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.

On Sunday, August 25, the districts of Palghar, Raigad and Satara witnessed highest rainfall in the state followed by Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Nashik.

As per IMD records, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Palghar's Dahanu recorded 87.4 mm rainfall, Raigad's recorded received 74.4 mm rainfall and Satara's Mahabaleshwar recorded 61 mm rainfall.

While Ratnagiri recorded 22.4 mm rainfall, Mumbai recorded 19.2 mm rainfall, Kolhapur recorded 18 mm rainfall and Nashik recorded 15 mm rainfall.