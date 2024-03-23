Weather Updates: Mumbai Anticipates Relief From Sweltering Heat As Maharashtra Braces For Temperature Surge

Mumbai Weather Update: Relief Expected from Sweltering Heat

Mumbai is gearing up for potential relief from the scorching temperatures that have plagued the city in recent days. With the forecast predicting another round of hot and humid conditions for the next 24 hours, residents brace themselves for maximum temperatures hovering around 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius.

A glimmer of respite appears on the horizon as mainly clear skies are anticipated over the following 48 hours, with temperatures expected to slightly decrease to around 36 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 22 degrees Celsius for the minimum.

Over the past 24 hours, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.0°C, with minimal deviation from the normal. However, the minimum temperature, clocking in at 24.3°C, indicated a slight departure from the expected range. Over the next 48 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures are forecasted to hover around 36°C and 22°C, respectively.

The 7-day outlook paints a similar picture, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 35°C and mainly clear skies prevailing throughout. On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous day's record and marking the hottest day of the ongoing season.

Sunil Kamble, scientist and head of IMD, Mumbai, explained that the temperature rise was attributed to the prevailing easterly winds. However, he assured residents that relief is on the horizon.

Kamble stated, "From Friday onwards, the city will experience a drop in temperature as we anticipate westerly winds to prevail due to a change in wind direction." Typically, the IMD issues a heatwave warning for coastal cities when the maximum temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celsius in two consecutive days. While Mumbai's temperatures have been elevated, the readings at the Colaba observatory have remained between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius over the past two days, falling short of the criteria for a heatwave warning.

Maharashtra Braces for Temperature Surge, Varied Conditions Across Regions



Maharashtra is gearing up for a surge in temperatures over the coming days. Interior parts of the state are expected to experience a 2-3°C increase in maximum temperatures, posing challenges for residents and agricultural activities alike. Konkan, the coastal belt renowned for its lush greenery, will witness hot and humid conditions in the next 24 hours, necessitating precautions against heat-related illnesses.

In contrast, Vidarbha, the eastern region known for its rich agricultural produce, is set to experience a more pronounced temperature rise, with maximum temperatures expected to climb by 2-4°C over the next three days. This increase in temperature could impact farming practices and necessitate additional measures to ensure crop health and worker safety.

However, some relief may be in store for certain regions. Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are forecasted to experience minimal change in maximum temperatures, providing a reprieve from the intense heat gripping other parts of the state. Nevertheless, residents across Maharashtra are urged to stay hydrated, seek shade during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.

Heat Wave Conditions Persist in Saurashtra & Kutch, Gradual Rise in Temperatures Forecasted Across India



As the scorching heat of March continues to grip the nation, Friday saw the mercury soaring to 40.2°C in Amreli, marking the highest maximum temperature on the plains. The heatwave persisted in isolated pockets of Saurashtra, while other regions experienced temperatures above normal. Notably, Punjab witnessed markedly above-normal minimum temperatures, signaling warmer nights in certain areas.

Looking ahead, the forecast predicts a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across various regions. Over the next five days, East India, Central India, and Northwest India are expected to experience temperature hikes ranging from 2 to 6°C. Additionally, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, with heatwave conditions persisting in isolated pockets of Saurashtra & Kutch until at least March 26th.