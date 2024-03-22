Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Dip By Nearly 4 Degrees Celcius In Coming Days |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and a gentle breeze on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continued sunny weather throughout the day, for both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Temperature Update

The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 36 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, the mercury level is anticipated to remain stable at around 28 degrees Celsius. Winds are predicted to blow at a speed of 7.4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 9.23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and is expected to set at 06:50 PM.

Respite From Heat In Coming Days

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates a decrease in minimum temperatures, with Mumbai likely to experience 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 24 degrees Celsius on Monday, and 24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

In positive news for Mumbaikars, after enduring scorching temperatures of 39°C, Mumbai is poised to witness a noticeable drop in temperatures starting tomorrow. Santacruz is expected to see maximum temperatures dip below 35°C, with Kalyan and the surrounding area also falling below 40°C, stated local weather reports. Mumbaikars can enjoy the relief from the heat as it is expected to persist through Friday and Saturday.

AQI For Today

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai stands at PM10 118, falling under the Moderate Category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), an AQI for PM10 between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 50 and 100 'satisfactory', 100 and 200 'moderate', 200 and 300 'poor', 300 and 400 'very poor', and 400 and 500 'severe'.