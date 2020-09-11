Weather updates from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms over next few hours

IMD on Friday afternoon predicted that heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to be seen in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune for the next few hours.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said, "Latest Mumbai DWR indicating intense convective cloud development ovr Mumbai,Thane, Kalyan,Raigad,Dapoli,Ratnagiri. Pune,Nashik Thunderstorms vry likely to continue for nxt 3,4 hrs at these places associated with lightning & intense short spells of RF."