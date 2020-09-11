Weather updates from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms over next few hours

IMD on Friday afternoon predicted that heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to be seen in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune for the next few hours.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said, "Latest Mumbai DWR indicating intense convective cloud development ovr Mumbai,Thane, Kalyan,Raigad,Dapoli,Ratnagiri. Pune,Nashik Thunderstorms vry likely to continue for nxt 3,4 hrs at these places associated with lightning & intense short spells of RF."
He added, "Mumbai Thane NM. Severe thunderstorms going on with intense spells of rains & lightning for last 2 hrs. Rolling sounds of thunder. Excellent radar echoes indicating vry intense & spread-out development with cloud height reaching more than 10-12 kms & 45 dBZ intensity."
"IMD Meteorological Observatory Pune under rains, & Thunder now. We can see all the meteorological installations here used, for surface met observations, both conventional synoptic observations & latest AWS and others. Its 24x07x365 Matrix Operations, irrespective of anything," he said.
Hosalikar said that in the last 3 hrs Thane, Navi Mumbai, Dombiwali pockets received heavy rains betweenn 40-70 plus mm at isolated places associated with severe thunderstorms & lightning. Mumbai received light to moderate rains during this period.
Earlier, IMD had said that with no rainfall for past couple of days, the Maximum City is boiling under soaring temperature. According to IMD Mumbai, the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai will witness extremely hot climate today. "Latest satellite image indicate possibilities of development of thunder clouds over Maharashtra from afternoon today. Mumbai very hot today, with cloud cover, may lead to weather late afternoon."
