Weather update: Rain lashes Mumbai; water-logging in many parts of the city

Mumbai's suburbs and the neighbouring Thane district has received more than 100 mm rainfall since Saturday morning. Additionally, the IMD has predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan over the next 24 hours. There had also be a high tide of 4.57 metres at 11:38 AM on Saturday.
While the Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 66 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the Santacruz weather station recorded 111.4 mm rainfall. As a result, many parts of the city have become water-logged.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to Twitter on Saturday evening to note that the downpour had led to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai and the suburbs.
"Heavy rains have led to water logging at Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat Wadala and Below Chembur Bridge. Measures are being taken to recede water," the BMC had tweeted.
Since then, the handle has posted additional updates. As per the BMC's posts, water logging at Fine Arts, Chembur has now been cleared after the Corporation oversaw the unclogging of the entrances and inlets of drains. "Pump is in operation and all efforts being made to remove water logged in Postal Colony area, Chembur," another tweet added.
Another area that has been restored to normalcy is the Andheri Subway that has now been cleared of water-logging.
Earlier in the day, the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said that while there had been reports of water-logging in some of the low-lying areas of the city such as Sion, Dadar and Milan Subway, there had been "no complaint of major water- logging so far".
Reportedly, while there had been 19 complaints about trees or branches falling, nobody had been injured.
Take a look at some visuals from the city:
(With inputs from agencies)
