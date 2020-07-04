Weather update: Rain lashes Mumbai; water-logging in many parts of the city

Mumbai's suburbs and the neighbouring Thane district has received more than 100 mm rainfall since Saturday morning. Additionally, the IMD has predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan over the next 24 hours. There had also be a high tide of 4.57 metres at 11:38 AM on Saturday.

While the Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 66 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the Santacruz weather station recorded 111.4 mm rainfall. As a result, many parts of the city have become water-logged.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to Twitter on Saturday evening to note that the downpour had led to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai and the suburbs.

"Heavy rains have led to water logging at Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat Wadala and Below Chembur Bridge. Measures are being taken to recede water," the BMC had tweeted.