Weather Update: Pune's temperature to increase in coming week, says IMD forecast

The mercury levels in Mumbai are steadily increasing. IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.0°C on Sunday morning while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5°C.

Meanwhile, in Pune, a minimum temperature of 12.2°C was recorded. Pune builder Amit Paranjpe on Twitter wrote, "Pune city low temperature 'thermostat' seems to be 'locked' at around 12 deg C, for the past many days!"

According to IMD's forecast, the temperature in Pune may show a marginal rise in the coming week.

#Pune city low temperature 'thermostat' seems to be 'locked' at around 12 deg C, for the past many days! :) https://t.co/0t5CH9rPVG — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that two western disturbances in quick succession would affect the western Himalayan region even as dense to very dense fog would engulf parts of northwest India for next three to four days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over western Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level; there is a trough with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level, a cyclonic circulation over south Konkan and neighbourhood seen between 1.5 km and 2.1 km above mean sea level, the IMD said, adding, "A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 16 and another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 18."

These systems will bring isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh till January 17 and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during next four to five days.

On Sunday, isolated thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday while isolated light or moderate rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over western Himalayan region till January 19.

Dense fog conditions have been predicted, at a few places dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places during next three days; dense to very dense fog in night or morning hours in isolated pockets over western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days; over eastern Uttar Pradesh during next four days and over Odisha and Jharkhand during January 18 to 20.

The forecast also includes cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days while cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over east Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:02 AM IST