 Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWeather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift

Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift

“The rising temperatures are due to a change in wind circulation pattern and the delayed sea breeze setting. The high temperatures are expected to continue over the weekend,” an IMD officer said.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:05 AM IST
article-image
Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift | File

Due to the change in weather conditions, Mumbai recorded above-normal temperatures on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 37.0 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperatures recorded at both observatories were 25.5°C (Santacruz) and 24.5°C (Colaba), about 1°C above normal.

Thunderstorm follows sweltering heat

The sweltering hot day was followed by a thunderstorm with rainfall that Mumbai witnessed on Thursday night. “The rising temperatures are due to a change in wind circulation pattern and the delayed sea breeze setting. The high temperatures are expected to continue over the weekend,” an IMD officer said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car
article-image

Monsoon withdrawal causes sudden weather change

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods
Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods
Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In Worli
Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In Worli
'Deepest Sorrow & Grief': Afghanistan Cricket Board Mourns Loss Of 3 Players In 'Cowardly' Pakistani Airstrikes, Withdraws From Tri-Nation Series
'Deepest Sorrow & Grief': Afghanistan Cricket Board Mourns Loss Of 3 Players In 'Cowardly' Pakistani Airstrikes, Withdraws From Tri-Nation Series
Mumbai News: Iconic Sahakar Talkies In Tilak Nagar Demolished; New 11-Floor Commercial Tower With Cinema To Replace It
Mumbai News: Iconic Sahakar Talkies In Tilak Nagar Demolished; New 11-Floor Commercial Tower With Cinema To Replace It

Mumbai has experienced a sudden change in weather conditions since the withdrawal of the monsoon. The southwest monsoon withdrew from Mumbai and Maharashtra on October 10, marking the beginning of the post-monsoon transition period that often triggers temperature fluctuations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind...

Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind...

Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods

Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods

Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In...

Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In...

Mumbai News: Iconic Sahakar Talkies In Tilak Nagar Demolished; New 11-Floor Commercial Tower With...

Mumbai News: Iconic Sahakar Talkies In Tilak Nagar Demolished; New 11-Floor Commercial Tower With...

Mumbai News: MHADA Issues Stop-Work Notice To PM Developer After Worker Dies Due To Lack Of Safety...

Mumbai News: MHADA Issues Stop-Work Notice To PM Developer After Worker Dies Due To Lack Of Safety...