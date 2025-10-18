Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift | File

Due to the change in weather conditions, Mumbai recorded above-normal temperatures on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 37.0 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperatures recorded at both observatories were 25.5°C (Santacruz) and 24.5°C (Colaba), about 1°C above normal.

Thunderstorm follows sweltering heat

The sweltering hot day was followed by a thunderstorm with rainfall that Mumbai witnessed on Thursday night. “The rising temperatures are due to a change in wind circulation pattern and the delayed sea breeze setting. The high temperatures are expected to continue over the weekend,” an IMD officer said.

Monsoon withdrawal causes sudden weather change

Mumbai has experienced a sudden change in weather conditions since the withdrawal of the monsoon. The southwest monsoon withdrew from Mumbai and Maharashtra on October 10, marking the beginning of the post-monsoon transition period that often triggers temperature fluctuations.