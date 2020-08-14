Weather update in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on August 14: IMD says heavy to very heavy rainfall likely today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

"Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today," IMD said.

The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today and a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 38 (Good) on Friday morning.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. "Mumbai & around recd mod to hvy rains in last 24 hrs. Current satellite/ radar images indicate dense clouds over Konkan & interior too. Konkan & M Mah likely to receive hvy to very hvy rains in next 24 hrs as per IMD model guidance. Next 3, 4 days in Mumbai & around rains," he tweeted.