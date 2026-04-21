Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane Districts For Heat, Humidity And Thunderstorms On April 22–23

IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai amid hot, humid weather and pre-monsoon showers | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 21: At a time when Mumbai and its metropolitan region are witnessing erratic weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for “hot and humid conditions, with possibility of light rainfall with thunderstorms” for April 22 and 23 for Mumbai and Thane districts.

Erratic weather across MMR

On the other hand, parts of Thane district, including Navi Mumbai and Badlapur, witnessed light rainfall on Monday morning. The skies continued to be partially cloudy in Mumbai and MMR.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum of 34.9°C, which was 2.4°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 25.2°C, which was 0.3°C above normal.

48-hour city forecast

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 25°C, respectively.

Statewide weather alerts

Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been issued for almost all districts of Maharashtra for thunderstorms and rainfall.

Yellow alerts for the state’s Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan regions for “thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall and lightning” are in place for the next couple of days.

Advisory issued for citizens

As per IMD officials, the pre-monsoon rains are part of the summer season transition. Meanwhile, on Monday, the State Emergency Operations Centre urged citizens to remain vigilant, particularly in regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Konkan.

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According to the advisory, unstable weather conditions may affect several districts, increasing the risk of lightning strikes, crop damage and localised disruptions. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious during adverse weather conditions.

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