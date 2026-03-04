Mumbai Weather Update: City Sizzles At 38.7°C; Yellow Alert Continues For MMR

Mumbai records soaring temperatures nearing 39°C as the IMD warns of continued hot and humid conditions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 4: Mumbai and its metropolitan regions reeled under extreme heat on Wednesday as the temperature soared up to 39°C, the highest in the state and one of the highest March temperatures. Citizens need to brace for a boiling summer, as the mercury is forecast to be above normal for the entire month before heatwave conditions kick in.

Santacruz observatory records 38.7°C

On Wednesday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7°C, which was as much as 5.7°C above normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 22.6°C, which was 2.7°C above normal. The humidity levels were at 90%.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37°C and 23°C, respectively. The skies will be clear.

IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a Yellow Alert for ‘hot and humid’ conditions for March 4 for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. While the warnings continue for the region, they have been withdrawn for Mumbai.

IMD scientist explains temperature rise

"The temperatures in Mumbai on Wednesday were as forecast as a Yellow warning was also issued. The city will continue witnessing above normal temperatures this season," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

Above-normal temperatures expected till May

As per IMD's Hot Weather Outlook for March to May (MAM) 2026, above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures are very likely in most parts of the country, including Maharashtra.

Above-normal numbers of heatwave days are likely over most parts of east and east-central India, many parts of the southeast peninsula, and some parts of the northwest and west-central India during MAM 2026, including the region covering Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Advisory for citizens

Citizens are urged to remain hydrated, consume more water, juices, and fluids, and wear soft, loose cotton clothes to avoid heat strokes.

