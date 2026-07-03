Weather Update: Heavy Rain Continues To Inundate Parts Of Mumbai As IMD Issues Red Alert For City And Neighbouring Districts Until July 5

Waterlogged on the Western Express Highway at Jogeshwari, Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: Mumbai and its Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to continue witnessing intense rain spells over the weekend, as the weather department has issued a Red Alert for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for July 4 and 5.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday alerted of increased rainfall activity over Maharashtra from July 3 to 7. "Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha during the period July 3-7," the IMD said in its press statement.

"Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the mentioned period. Low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of meteorological sub-divisions of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours," the statement added. The Konkan region includes Mumbai and the MMR.

Waterlogged at Veera Desai Road, Andheri West | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai Monsoon Continues

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars woke up to a usual monsoon scenario on Friday, with low-lying areas waterlogged, traffic congestion and delayed railway services as the region was lashed with heavy rainfall for the fifth consecutive day.

Despite the late onset of the monsoon, the metropolis has received around 35% of its average annual rainfall so far. The average annual rainfall for Mumbai is 2,207 mm.

As of Friday morning, the Colaba observatory recorded 780.7 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 819.3 mm. On the same day last year, the figures were 652 mm and 559 mm, respectively.

Parsee gymkhana waterlogged | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

"Due to the heavy rains that started in Mumbai city and suburbs since midnight and the rising tide in the sea, water accumulated in Sakkar Panchayat, National Old Market, Gandhi Market, Mahalaxmi Junction, Noor-e-Ilahi Masjid, Chembur, Sakinaka, Welcome Hotel, Ghatkopar and Andheri Subway. The water was drained with the help of lifting sets and manpower," the BMC said on Friday afternoon.

"I am reaching my workplace in ankle- to knee-deep water for the last four-five days. We wonder when Mumbai's annual monsoon waterlogging problem will ease. This weather can make people fall sick, especially children," said Kalpana Mate, who works as a househelp in Chembur.

Waterlogging outside marine lines stations makes it difficult for commuters | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

The weather stations that recorded the highest rainfall during the 24-hour period from Thursday 7 pm to Friday 7 pm included G-South Ward Office, Prabhadevi (242 mm); Malabar Hill (237 mm); Mandvi Fire Station (233 mm); H-West Ward Office, Bandra (200 mm); Collector Colony, Chembur (196 mm); and Mankhurd Fire Station (186 mm), among others.

From Thursday 8 am to Friday 8 am, Mumbai recorded 121 tree-fall complaints, 10 wall/house collapse complaints and 29 short-circuit complaints. Two senior citizens were injured in a short-circuit incident in the early hours of Friday.

The short circuit occurred in the meter cabin of a chawl at Haji Juhu Road, Gomti Vaishali Chawl, Vaishali Nagar, Jogeshwari East. In the incident, the two victims suffered smoke inhalation and were admitted to the Trauma Care Hospital. Their condition is stable, the BMC's Disaster Management Cell report said.

Authorities Issue Advisory

The State Disaster Management Department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant during the period from July 4 to 6. Those living in low-lying areas and travelling through ghat roads have been advised to exercise extra caution.

In case of any emergency, citizens should immediately contact the local emergency helpline numbers:

Emergency Helpline Numbers

• Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 1916

• Palghar District: 02525-297474, +91 82379 78873

• Thane Municipal Corporation: 022-25364779, 022-25301740, +91 93723 38827

• Thane District Disaster Management Cell: 1800-222-108 / +91 86578 87101

• Panvel Municipal Corporation: 022-27458040 / 41 / 42

The State Disaster Management Department said, "Heavy rainfall has been forecast between July 4 and July 6 for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

During the same period, moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik districts in Central Maharashtra. According to the forecast, the heavy rains may lead to disruptions in local transportation and minor structural damage in some areas."

Also Watch:

Weather Alert Categories

What is the difference between the warning colour codes issued by the weather department:

• Yellow Alert – Heavy rainfall. Watch and be aware.

• Orange Alert – Very heavy rainfall. Be alert and prepared to take action.

• Red Alert – Extremely heavy rainfall. Warning. Take action.

The alerts issued for July 4 and 5 are in the category of "very likely", indicating a 51% to 75% probability of occurrence.

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