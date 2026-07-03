Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: City On Alert As Heavy Rain Coincides With 4.28 Metre High Tide Today; Check Timings Here

Mumbai high tides |

Mumbai: Mumbai remained on high alert on Friday as heavy monsoon rains continued to batter the city while a high tide of 4.28 metres is expected this afternoon, raising fears of severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai and suburbs along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

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Details On Tidal Activity Today

According to the latest tidal forecast, a major high tide of 4.28 metres is expected at 2:18 pm on Friday, while another high tide of 3.68 metres is likely at 2:09 am on Saturday. Authorities fear that intense rainfall during high tide hours could hamper the drainage of rainwater into the sea, worsening flooding conditions in vulnerable areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and disaster management authorities are closely monitoring flood-prone spots across the city. Residents living in low-lying areas have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall and high tide timings.

Meanwhile, continuous overnight rainfall inundated several parts of the city, with waterlogging reported from Sion, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri, Goregaon, Charkop and Worli. Vehicular movement slowed significantly during the morning rush hour as roads remained submerged and traffic congestion mounted across multiple routes.

Orange Alert In Place

The IMD has already placed Mumbai under an Orange Alert, warning of continued intense rain activity through the day. Officials have urged citizens to stay away from waterlogged stretches, coastal areas and weak structures as monsoon conditions continue to intensify over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.