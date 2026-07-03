Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Continue To Lash City, Waterlogging Hits Dadar, Sion, Andheri; Local Trains Running With Slight Delay As IMD Issues Orange Alert |

Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, slowing road and rail traffic and showing little sign of easing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rainfall through the day. Several parts of the city recorded over 140 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

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Severe waterlogging was reported from several key areas including Sion, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri, causing inconvenience to office-goers and slowing vehicular movement during the morning rush hour. Visuals from multiple parts of Mumbai showed roads submerged under water, vehicles moving slowly through flooded stretches and commuters struggling to navigate rain-hit areas.

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Marine Drive witnessed intense rain activity early Friday morning as waves crashed along the promenade amid strong winds. Overnight visuals from Worli and Lower Parel showed roads partially submerged, with cars wading through accumulated rainwater. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in Dadar East and near Sion Gandhi Market after continuous overnight showers.

Screengrabs from M-Indicator app

Local Train Services Running With Minor Delays

Despite the heavy rain, suburban railway services continued to operate with minor delays. Central Railway services were running up to 15 minutes late, while Western and Harbour line trains were delayed by around 10 minutes, as per updates on M-Indicator App.

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Over 140 mm Rainfall Recorded In Several Areas

According to BMC rainfall data recorded between 8 am on July 2 and 6 am on July 3, some of the highest rainfall in South Mumbai was recorded at Mandvi Fire Station with 150.2 mm, followed by Malabar Hill at 145.8 mm, B Ward Office at 140.8 mm and Memonwada Fire Station at 140.2 mm.

In the western suburbs, Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri recorded 136.6 mm rainfall, while K East Ward Office received 134.6 mm. Versova Wastewater Treatment Facility and Lagoons logged 129.4 mm rainfall, while Andheri Fire Station recorded 128.6 mm.

Eastern suburbs also witnessed intense showers, with Paspoli Powai Municipal School recording 124 mm rainfall. Mankhurd Fire Station logged 117.8 mm rainfall, while S Ward Office and Gawanpada Fire Station recorded 116.2 mm and 115.6 mm respectively.

IMD Issues Orange Alert Warning Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs throughout Friday, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers during morning hours. The weather department has also warned of occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

An Orange Alert remains in place for Mumbai, with authorities urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, remain cautious near waterlogged areas and follow official advisories as monsoon activity continues to intensify across the city.