Weather Update, April 28: Mumbai & Thane Set For 37°C; Heatwave-Like Conditions To Prevail Across Maharashtra | Representative image

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Tuesday morning, with the temperature recorded at around 30°C at 9 a.m. With the warm conditions in the morning, the air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 60.

Weather Today

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai and Thane are expected to experience hot conditions, with temperatures likely to soar up to 37°C. In addition, similar weather will prevail in Navi Mumbai, where the temperature is expected to reach 35°C, bringing discomfort for people travelling, especially during peak sun hours. Not just Mumbai and the MMR region, heatwave-like conditions have gripped the entire state of Maharashtra.

On April 27, a severe heatwave gripped Amravati, Akola, and Wardha, with extreme temperatures reaching near 47°C. Weather expert Anil Band, while speaking to IANS, said, "An anticyclonic circulation has developed over Maharashtra, due to which heat is getting trapped in the region..."

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AQI in Mumbai Today

Air quality across Mumbai continues to remain in the moderate category, with an overall AQI of 60. Thane recorded an AQI of 78, while Navi Mumbai recorded 91.

Tips to Protect Yourself from the Scorching Sun

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they tend to dehydrate you. Apart from water, including coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks can help you stay hydrated.

Limit Sun Exposure

Avoid going out during peak heat hours, i.e., between 12–4 p.m. Whenever you step out, wear sunscreen or a hat for protection. Also, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Whenever possible, stay in air-conditioned places to remain comfortable. Try to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Eat Light Meals

Prefer fresh fruits, salads, and easily digestible meals. Avoid consuming heavy, oily, and spicy foods, as they can lead to various health issues during the summer

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