Weather Alert, May 4: Mumbai Wakes Up to Partly Cloudy Sky As Temperature Reaches 32°C; Summer Heat Likely To Persist In Suburbs & MMR

Mumbai: The city woke up to partly cloudy skies, but summer heat persisted on Monday morning, with temperatures at 32°C at 8 am. The air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 51.

Weather Today

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is expected to witness a Sunny day ahead, where the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 28°C.

According to the AccuWeather report, Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded too recorded warm conditions in the morning hours as the temperature recorded 31°C at 8 am. Hazy Sunshine conditions are likely for Thane and Navi Mumbai. The maximum temperature is expected to soar up to 36°C in Thane, while 35°C in Navi Mumbai, bringing discomfort for people travelling, especially during peak sun hours.

Notably, Residents of Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri need to brace for a hotter weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow Alert for 'Hot and Humid' conditions for the region for May 6 and 7.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Air quality across Mumbai remains in the moderate category, with an overall AQI of 51. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from 'good' to 'moderate’. According to the data by aqi.in the best air quality was recorded at Mulgaon station 2 with an AQI of 15.

Apart from this, several other areas in Mumbai witnessed 'good' category air, including: Green Hills (23), Gamdevi Station 1 (25), Juhu Scheme (35), Malad West (35), JB Nagar Andheri East (37), Meghdoot (37), Andheri East (38), Colaba (38), Navi Nagar (38), Walkeshwar (38), Worli (38), Bandra East (40), Borivali (40).



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