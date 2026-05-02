Weather Alert, May 2: Warm Conditions To Prevail As Sunny To Partly Cloudy Climate Expected Today In Mumbai & MMR; Temperature To Touch 36°C

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies, windy but warm weather on Saturday morning, with the temperature recording at 31°C in the morning hours at 9 am. The air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category at 64.

Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky during morning hours with mainly clear sky towards afternoon and evening in the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 27°C.

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According to the AccuWeather report, Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded 31°C in the morning hours at 9.30 am today and sunny to partly cloudy has been predicted. The temperatures are expected to soar up to 37°C in Thane, while 34°C in Navi Mumbai, bringing discomfort for people travelling, especially during peak sun hours.

Read Also Mumbai Heatwave Alert: Here Are Simple Tips To Protect Yourself In The Scorching Sun

AQI in Mumbai Today

Air quality across Mumbai remains in the moderate category, with an overall AQI of 64. Thane recorded an AQI of 63, while Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 65. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from 'good' to 'moderate’. The worst air quality was recorded in Sion, with an AQI of 87, placing it in the 'severe' category, while the best was recorded at Green Hills with an AQI of 15.

Though the overall AQI was in the moderate category, several parts of the city witnessed good category air, including: Mulgaon Station 1 (20), Gamdevi Station 1 (43), Meghdoot (42), Borivali East (45), Dahisar East (47), Sathathharatha Nagar (47), Kandivali East (43), Mulgaon Station 2 (27), Malad (43), Mazgaon (47), Walkeshwar (48), Worli (43), Mahalaxmi (48).

Meanwhile, though no heat wave warning has been issued, you should protect yourself from the scorching sun. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they tend to dehydrate you. Apart from water, including coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks can help you stay hydrated. Avoid going out during peak heat hours, i.e., between 12 and 4 p.m. Whenever you step out, wear sunscreen or a hat for protection. Also, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Prefer fresh fruits, salads, and easily digestible meals and avoid consuming heavy, oily, and spicy foods.

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