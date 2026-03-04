Mumbai Heatwave Alert: Here Are Simple Tips To Protect Yourself In The Scorching Sun | SALMAN ANSARI

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with temperatures expected to soar up to 37°C. With the alert in effect, especially for Mumbai and Thane, residents need to take necessary precautions to stay safe and beat the heat.

According to the RMC Mumbai, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri on March 4 and 5.

Heat exhaustion can cause dizziness, nausea, headaches, and heavy sweating. Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions should take special care to stay in cool, safe environments, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Tips To Protect Yourself From Scorching Sun

Here are some points to consider adding to your summer diet plan to stay healthy:

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as it tends to dehydrate you. Apart from drinking water, inclusion of coconut water, buttermilk or electrolyte water is also something that can be carried to stay hydrated.

Limit Sun Exposure

Avoid going out during peak heat timings, i.e. between 12-4 pm. Whenever you step out, wear sunscreen or a hat to protect from the heat. Also, wear a light-colored and loose-fitted clothing. Whenever possible, stay in air-conditioned places to keep comfortable. Try to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Eat Light Meals

You should prefer fresh fruits, salads, and easily digestible meals and avoid consuming heavy, oily, and spicy foods, as they can lead to various health issues during the summer.

