Weather Alert, May 11: Mumbai Wakes Up To Clear Skies & Warm Climate, Mercury Likely To Hit 38°C; Hot & Humid Conditions To Persist In Thane

Mumbai News: Maharashtra Sees Increase In Heatstroke Cases Over Last 10 Days Compared to Previous Year | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and warm weather, with the early-morning temperature recorded at 31°C at 8:30 am. Mumbai witnessed hot and humid conditions, though no alert has been issued for today. However, warm weather and humidity persisted.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions has been issued for Thane and Raigad today, May 11. According to AccuWeather data, the maximum temperature in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai is expected to soar between 37°C and 39°C.

AccuWeather also stated that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are expected to witness sunny to partly sunny and very warm weather during the morning hours, while the afternoon may bring a light breeze.

AQI in Mumbai Today

The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 41, according to data from aqi.in. Though the overall air quality remained in the 'good' category, several areas recorded unhealthy and even hazardous air quality levels.

The best AQI was recorded at Green Hills at 5, while Mandapeshwar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 455, placing it in the 'hazardous' category. Apart from this, Mirashi Nagar also recorded 'unhealthy' category air, with an AQI of 273.

Areas like Sindhi Society and Borivali West recorded 'poor' air quality, with AQI levels of 113 and 103, respectively. Several other areas of the city recorded 'moderate' category air quality, including Borivali East (70), Kandivali East (62), Malad West (60), Wadala Truck Terminal (57), Neelkanth (55), Mhada Colony (53), and Shell Colony (52).