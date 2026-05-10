Oshiwara Records Mumbai's Highest At 39.2°C; City Lost 81% Open Land In 27 Years, Says Expert | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari And Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On Sunday, Mumbai's Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) area recorded the highest maximum temperature in the city at 39.2°C, the second highest of the season. Oshiwara has been consistently recording highest temperature among all the automated weather stations installed across Mumbai. The highest the station recorded was 42.5°C on March 9, when the city was enduring the first heatwave of the season.

Santacruz Observatory Records 35.4°C as Yellow Alert Extended Till May 11

The overall city's maximum and minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 35.4°C and 26.2°C, respectively, while the humidity peaked at 85%. Mumbai and it's metropolitan region has been under 'yellow alert' for 'hot and humid conditions' since last week, and the warning has been extended till May 11.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear and hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 28°C, respectively.

Urban Heat Phenomenon Explains Difference Between City & Local Station Temperatures

The difference between the overall city's temperature and local weather stations can be attributed to urban heat phenomenon. In a recent media interaction, Pradeep Awate, former State Surveillance Officer, Maharashtra Health Services, said that the rise in the heatwaves in Mumbai can certainly be attributed to the massive loss of open spaces, green cover, water bodies and the rise in built-up area. Mumbai lost 81 per cent of its open land, 40 per cent green cover, and approximately 30 per cent of its water bodies in the period of 27 years (1991 to 2018), while the built-up area has risen by 66 per cent. In the same period, the metropolis has also witnessed a 2-degree Celsius average temperature rise, he said.

Meanwhile, the interiors of Maharashtra, especially the Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidharbha region continue to be under alert for 'thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, rainfall and gusty winds' for the next two days.

The IMD officials attribute the current weather conditions to the trough in easterly which now runs from upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep off Kerala coast to Marathwada across coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra.

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