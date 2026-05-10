Kamothe Hosts Conservation & Cleanliness Drive; 'Mangroves Are Gold Land' Message Spread By Environmental Groups |

A mangrove conservation and cleanliness drive was conducted at Sector 36 in Kamothe on Sunday as environmental organisations and local residents came together to spread awareness about the importance of protecting mangroves and maintaining ecological balance.

Campaign Jointly Organised by Bhoomi Welfare Trust

The campaign was jointly organised by Bhoomi Welfare Trust, Mangrove Foundation and Mangrove Soldiers between 7 am and 9 am near the Bhoomi Tower mangrove area.

The initiative marked the 299th environmental awareness programme organised by the groups and carried the message, “Mangroves are not waste land, they are gold land.”

Participants Emphasise Mangroves' Role in Biodiversity & Coastal Protection

Participants highlighted the importance of mangroves in preserving biodiversity, protecting coastal regions and maintaining environmental balance.

“The need to create public awareness about mangrove conservation has become more important than ever. Such initiatives help encourage citizens to actively participate in environmental protection,” organisers said during the programme.

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Residents, volunteers and environmental activists participated enthusiastically in the cleanliness drive and appealed for continued public support towards similar conservation activities in the future.

The event was attended by Forest Guard Officer Balaji Gangadhar Waghmare, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Somnath Potare and Dharmesh Barai, founder of Environment Life Foundation and Mangrove Soldiers.

Members of various social and environmental groups, Panvel Municipal Corporation sanitation staff, senior citizens and local residents from Bhoomi Tower and nearby areas were also present in large numbers during the drive.

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