​Parsi Business Leaders Launch New Entrepreneurial Fund In Mumbai |

Mumbai: A new entrepreneurial fund aimed at nurturing enterprise and leadership among young Parsis and aspiring entrepreneurs was launched in the city on Saturday.

​The fund, promoted by a group of Parsi business leaders, will provide mentorship, strategic guidance and financial support to early-stage ventures. Organisers said the initiative was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat 2047” and aimed to encourage talented youth, including those wishing to return to India, to build enterprises in the country. The initiative has been launched in partnership with the World Zarathushti Chamber of Commerce.

​Justice (Retd) Shahrukh J. Kathawalla, former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju were among the dignitaries present at the event at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Others present were Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor of Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada, Berjis Desai, member of the National Commission for Minorities, and several prominent members of the Parsi community, business leaders and civil society representatives.

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​The event also saw the launch of Ashoi: The Zoroastrian Art of Success and Immortality, a new book by industrialist and Rasna Group chairman Piruz Areez Khambatta. The book presents 51 principles drawn from more than 3,000 years of Zoroastrian philosophy and traditions. It explores themes of leadership, integrity, discipline, family values and ethical living, while examining the factors behind the Parsis’ long-standing reputation for trust, adaptability and business success.

​Speaking at the launch, Khambatta said the book sought to bring ancient Zoroastrian wisdom into a practical modern context. “This is not so much a religious book as it is a practical guide to becoming a better person, and as we better ourselves, we contribute to the vital task of nation-building,” he said.

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