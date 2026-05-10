Weather Alert, May 10: Hot & Humid Conditions To Persist In Mumbai, MMR Today; City Records 31°C In Morning Hours, Thane Likely To Touch 40°C

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and hot weather, with the early-morning temperature recorded at 31°C at 7.30 am. The high temperature comes as hot and humid conditions are expected to continue in Mumbai and surrounding areas today.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till today, May 10. According to an AccuWeather report, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to soar to 38°C, while Thanekars may witness extreme heat, with the temperature likely to touch 40°C.

AccuWeather also stated that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are expected to witness mostly sunny and very warm weather throughout the day, while the afternoon may bring a light breeze.

Will Dust Storm Hit Thane and Navi Mumbai Today?

Currently, there is no prediction of a dust storm in these areas. On May 9, a powerful dust storm hit Thane and Navi Mumbai. Scary visuals from Dombivli, Ulwe, and Panvel showed the sky covered with massive dust clouds, accompanied by strong winds and reduced visibility on roads, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.

AQI in Mumbai Today

The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 54, according to data from AQI.in. The best AQI was recorded at Green Hills at 5, while Mirashi Nagar reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 147.

Though the overall air quality remained in the moderate category, several areas witnessed good air quality, including Sathathharata Nagara (17), Gamdevi Station 1 (18), Charkop Station 2 (20), Shiv Sagar Estate (23), Prabhadevi (25), Walkeshwar (25), Saraswati Colony (27), Meghdoot (28), Santacruz West (30), Juhu Tara (32), Vidya Nagari (33), Malad (35), Vile Parle West (38), Colaba (47), and JB Nagar, Andheri East (50).

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