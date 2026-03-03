 'We Won't Break For Power': Minister Pratap Sarnaik Dismisses Shiv Sena Rift Rumours In Dharashiv After ZP Polls
Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnaik dismissed reports of internal divisions within Shiv Sena in Dharashiv after local body polls. He said the party would rather sit in the opposition than split for power, asserting it remains united under Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Further strategy will be decided after talks with alliance leaders.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid reports of internal rifts within the Shiv Sena in Dharashiv district, Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday asserted that the party remains united and will not allow any split for the sake of power.

"Unity More Important Than Power"

“We may sit in the opposition, but we will not allow the party to break under any circumstances,” Sarnaik said, stressing that unity is more important than power. He alleged that misleading reports were being spread to create confusion about divisions within the district unit following the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Sarnaik claimed that attempts were being made to project that a section of Shiv Sena members was siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form power equations in the Zilla Parishad by sidelining MLA Tanaji Sawant. However, he maintained that under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the party in Dharashiv is “intact, strong and indivisible.”

article-image

Budget Session Talks to Decide Plan

He added that further strategy would be decided after discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar during the ongoing Budget Session.

In the Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 19 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 15 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 6. The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena won 7 seats, Congress secured 3, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP failed to win any seat.

Sarnaik appealed to party workers to ignore rumours and stand firmly behind the leadership’s decision, reiterating that the party’s unity would not be shaken by pressure, inducements or speculation.

