Yellow Gate Police Register FIR After Thefts At ONGC's Offshore Installations In Arabian Sea

An FIR has been registered at the Yellow Gate Police Station after thefts were reported at offshore installations of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Arabian Sea. | AI

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at the Yellow Gate Police Station after thefts were reported at offshore installations of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Arabian Sea.

Complaint Filed by Senior Security Officer

The complaint was filed by Aditya Shankar M. (35), Senior Security Officer at ONGC, posted at Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade, Colaba. Shankar, who joined ONGC in 2018 and has been serving as Senior Security Officer since June 2024, is responsible for coordinating maritime security of ONGC’s offshore platforms with the Indian Navy’s Offshore Defence Advisory Group.

As per Central Government notifications issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, entry within a 500-metre radius of ONGC’s offshore platforms is strictly prohibited for unauthorized vessels. Only the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police are permitted access in view of security considerations.

Equipment Worth ₹1.37 Lakh Stolen from N-17

According to FIR, on February 10, 2026, the Operational Installation Manager of ONGC’s NQ Complex informed the security department via email that during an inspection conducted on February 6, 2026, multiple items were found missing from the unmanned N-17 platform.

A subsequent survey confirmed that unknown persons had allegedly trespassed into the restricted area and stolen equipment worth approximately ₹1.37 lakh. The stolen items include six pressure switches, 43 clamp pipelines, one manifold (cabinet header), cable tags, instrument tags, a split AC unit, oven with table, fan, water dispenser, DG battery, paint containers, and bedding materials.

Second Theft at HT Platform

In a separate incident reported on February 16, 2026, ONGC officials informed that five batteries worth approximately ₹25,000 were stolen from the unmanned HT platform of the Neelam-Heera offshore asset on February 14, 2026.

Following internal approval from ONGC’s Head of Security, a written complaint was submitted to Yellow Gate Police Station. Based on the complaint, police have registered an offence against an unknown accused for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and committing theft at the offshore installations.An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 223(b) and 302(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/