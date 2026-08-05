'We Will Go To Jharkhand': Abhijeet Dipke Backs Aspirants Protesting Over Alleged JPSC Irregularities - VIDEO |

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday expressed his support for the students and aspirants protesting over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment examinations.

Support for Jharkhand protesters

Speaking to residents in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, Dipke said, “Definitely, we will go to Jharkhand. We stand with the students protesting there. We support their every demand."

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | On Jharkhand students' protest, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Definitely, we will go to Jharkhand. We stand with the students protesting there. We support their every demand." pic.twitter.com/SK7R3srbEk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

Meanwhile, thousands of aspirants in Jharkhand have been on an indefinite sit-in strike at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, demanding an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment examinations by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state.

CJP outlines future role

Further speaking about the CJP’s role in the coming days, Dipke asserted that the party would act as a pressure group to push the system to take action. “For now, CJP will be a pressure group because what India needs right now is a pressure group."

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "For now, CJP will be a pressure group because what India needs right now is a pressure group." https://t.co/jeZip0gQpj pic.twitter.com/afVxO6DQvU — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

During the media interaction, when asked whether he was looking forward to starting a political party using CJP, he said, “Our movement was successful because people rose above their own ideologies and political party lines to come together against things which are weakening our democracy. What India needs today is a public movement."

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | On being asked if he will start a political party, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Our movement was successful because people rose above their own ideologies and political party lines to come together… pic.twitter.com/xQqgNBjzKk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

Focus on grassroots movement

Moreover, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das clarified that the group will focus on grassroots movements rather than starting a political party in the country.

According to reports, while speaking to reporters, Das explained that true transformation depends entirely on building conscious resistance from the ground up and outlined the timeline and scale of their future plans.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in