We want to work for people and will provide stable govt in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, will form a stable government in the state and work for the people.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi has elected Uddhav Thackeray saheb as their leader. Governor gave us the chance to form government in the state. We want to work for the people and will provide a stable government to the state," Aaditya said addressing the media after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He said that the parties have come together to "take Maharashtra forward".